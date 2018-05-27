Kim Kardashian goes off on Kanye collaborator for saying he abandoned his mom's Chicago charity

Kim Kardashian got furious on Twitter while defending her husband, Kanye West, from allegations he abandoned a Chicago charity established in his late mother’s name.

The Twitter feud started when Kanye’s former collaborator, Rhymefest (real name Che Smith), accused him of no longer supporting Donda’s House, a charity which aims to help youth in Chicago. As People notes, Rhymefest responded to a diss track released by Drake by asking for his help funding the organization, which he’s run since Kanye put him in charge of it. He even evoked Kanye’s late mother in his plea for help.

The tweets quickly caught Kardashian-West’s attention, who went on a rant about Rhymefest that accused him of overleveraging his relationship to the rapper.

“U haven’t been right since u got kicked out of the studio in Hawaii wearing fake Yeezy’s @RHYMEFEST,” she wrote. “You’re over levergenging Kanye’s name & asked Kanye to donate money to u so stop w your fake community politics & lies. Truth is you haven’t been able to sustain the foundation.”

“I saw you at our studio a few weeks ago so why didn’t you bring this up then @RHYMEFEST ? You were trying to get Kanye to listen to your sub par beats. You have the audacity to use Kanye’s mom name to try to shead a negative light on Kanye.”

“You better believe I will make it my mission to take Donda’s House from you and let my children run it the way it should be run!” she concluded.

Shortly after Kardashian-West’s response, Rhymefest released a statement of his own on Twitter. In it, he claimed that he did not seek out Kanye, but was asked to come help him on his latest album. He further alleges that the couple had been disinterested in the goings on of Donda’s House for many years.

“How can you criticize an organization that you’ve never physically been to OR that you’ve never even talked to the Executive Director or any of the team,” he wrote. “And lastly, I actually knew and was mentored by Dr. Donda West personally, and have met with and spoke to hundreds of her students and mentees who not only support the work that we are doing in Chicago, but compel it.”

Shortly after, Donda’s House released a statement announcing that it was changing its name.

“Due to recent events that have occurred over the last 48 hours, we have decided to no longer use the name Donda’s House Inc. This has been an incredibly difficult decision but the social media quotes from Kim Kardashian West, as well as the expressed interest of her family running the organization, has brought us to this decision.”

A previous statement noted that the recent bad press surrounding Kanye, such as his now-infamous TMZ interview as well as tweets he posted in support of Donald Trump, hurt the organization's reputation and standing in the community.

On Sunday, Kardashian West took to Twitter once again to shed light on the situation from her point of view.

“Kanye and Donda started a charity called Loop Dreams. When Donda passed, they changed the name to Donda’s House. Kanye paid Rhymefest a salary to run it. After several years of lack of performance from the organization and Kanye going through personal financial issues, he could no longer fund salaries. Rhymefest asked to take it over and Kanye agreed with no financial strings attached,” she wrote in a series of tweets. “Kanye gave his 'friend' an opportunity to run an organization on his own. So now that Kanye is being publicly shamed for not being involved makes no sense and, at this exact time, just seems very calculated.

"I have and will always applaud any efforts to give back to the community. To fight for justice and to help uplift the youth. But I will never tolerate someone who was close to Kanye who attempts to use his late mother’s name to publicly shame him while pretending to do good.”

The “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star concluded saying, “I will always ride for my man!”