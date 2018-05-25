'Young and the Restless' star Elizabeth Sung dead at 63

Elizabeth Sung, the veteran TV and film actress who starred in “The Young and the Restless” soap opera, died Tuesday. She was 63.

Sung was well-known to fans as Luan Violen Abbott, owner of the Saigon Shack restaurant, SoapHub reported.

She appeared in the long-running soap series from 1994 to 1996, Soaps.com reported.

Sung's other notable television appearances included roles on “Hawaii Five-O,” “The Sopranos,” “Bones,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” “NCIS: Los Angeles,” “Charmed” and many others.

Her most memorable film roles included Wayne Wang’s critically acclaimed “The Joy Luck Club” and “Memoirs of Geisha,” the Hollywood Reporter said. She also starred in “Lethal Weapon 4” and many other movies.

Sung was born and raised in Hong Kong and was fluent in both Cantonese and Mandarin, the report said.

Having studied ballet from a young age, she graduated from the Julliard School in New York City with a degree in dance, the SoapHub reported.

She also earned an MFI in directing from the American Film Institute, Soaps.com reported.

Sung was also known and respected for her work with the Asian Pacific American entertainment community in Los Angeles.

“Thank you for being a generous soul, a champion in our AAPI (Asian American Pacific Islander) community,” Visual Communications, a non-profit dedicated to supporting AAPI filmmakers and media artists, tweeted. “You will be deeply missed but your legacy will continue to inspire us.”

The cause of her death was not immediately known.

Sung is survived by her husband, screenwriter Peter Tulipan.