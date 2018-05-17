Jason Statham apologizes for allegedly using homophobic slurs while on film set

Action flick actor Jason Statham has apologized after he was reportedly caught shouting homophobic slurs while on the set of a movie.

On Wednesday, a source told The Blast that while filming his 2015 film, "Wild Card," Statham reportedly shouted the phrase "f---ing f--s," during an intense argument with his producing partner, Steve Casman.

Two years after the incident, a man by the name of R.J. Cipriani, who was a consultant on Statham's 2015 movie, claimed to have possession of the recorded argument and said he confronted the actor to let him know that he had the recording, according to The Blast.

Though Statham claims he does not recall the homophobic rant, he issued a statement apologizing for his words which read, “Someone approached me claiming to have a tape of me using terms offensive to the LGBTQ community during a conversation I had with my producing partner, on a movie set five years ago. I have never heard the recording and my multiple requests to hear the recording have been refused. I have no recollection of making any of these offensive comments. However, let me be clear, the terms referenced are highly offensive. If I said these words, it was wrong and I deeply apologize. Anyone who knows me knows it doesn’t reflect how I feel about the LGBTQ community. While I cannot fix what was said in the past, I can learn from it and do better in the future.”

Though the recording has not been released to the public, Statham's legal team have jumped in to defend the star, saying that the conversation the actor had with his producing partner was a private conversation that should not have been taped.

The legal team also told The Blast that because the 2015 gambling flick was filmed in New Orleans, LA, the recording of a private conversation would be considered a crime under the state's Electronic Surveillance Act which states that a private recording such as the one Cipriani claims to have, would require consent of at least one person in the conversation. Without it, it is considered an invasion of privacy.