Meghan Markle and Prince Harry select US bishop to give address at royal wedding

The Most Rev. Michael Bruce Curry, the 27th Presiding Bishop and Primate of The Episcopal Church, has been chosen to give the address at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding.

Kensington Palace confirmed the news on Saturday morning and said, "Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle have asked that The Most Reverend Michael Bruce Curry, the 27th Presiding Bishop and Primate of The Episcopal Church, give the address at their wedding."

According to The Telegraph, the Bishop, who is originally from Chicago, will be the first African-American to have the honor of delivering the special address at a royal wedding ceremony.

The Bishop expressed his enthusiasm for the role and said in a statement, "The love that has brought and will bind Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle together has its source and origin in God, and is the key to life and happiness. And so we celebrate and pray for them today."

According to the Telegraph, though Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have not met the Bishop and reportedly have no ties to him, they came to the decision of having Curry to deliver the address after talking to the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, who will officiate the couple's ceremony.

In a March interview with ITV, Welby explained that he took pride in helping the couple prepare for their upcoming nuptials and can attest to having witnessed their love firsthand.

“At the heart of it is two people who have fallen in love with each other, who are committing their lives to each other with the most beautiful words and profound thoughts, who do it in the presence of God, through Jesus Christ,” Welby said.

The Archbishop of Canterbury then joked that while officiating the wedding ceremony, he will try not to "drop the ring."

"And I must not forget to get the vows in the right order as I did at the rehearsal for one of my children’s weddings!