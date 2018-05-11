Meghan Markle's wedding dress needs to be approved by fiance's grandmother, the Queen of England

Meghan Markle will need to get the royal tick of approval from Queen Elizabeth before she walks down the aisle on May 19.

The "Suits" star has to get the monarch to endorse her choice of wedding gown — just days before she marries Prince Harry.

According to Hello! magazine’s royal correspondent Emily Nash, it was tradition for Queen Elizabeth to give her seal of approval.

“I know that brides like Autumn Kelly who married Peter Phillips did do that, and if the dress is at Windsor it’s just a nice courtesy to show it to Her Majesty before the big day,” she said.

The 92-year-old monarch is understood to have also given the go-ahead for Kate Middleton’s Alexander McQueen gown before her 2011 wedding to Prince William.

According to Ms. Nash, Meghan would be in uncharted territory if the Queen didn’t like her choice of dress.

“I don’t think anyone even wants to contemplate that,” she said.

It’s thought Meghan’s wedding gown will be made by Ralph & Russo, the Australian designers behind the black dress worn by the actor in her engagement photo shoot.

Meanwhile, Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland is believed to have flown to the UK this week in order to be by her daughter’s side and help her “relax” ahead of the big day.

A source told ET Online the actor has “normal last-minute nerves” as she prepares to tie the knot with Harry.

Meghan’s stylist friend Jessica Mulroney will fly over to London next week to assist the TV star with “last-minute touches”, the insider also claimed.

This article originally appeared on news.com.au.