Kevin Hart survives private jet emergency landing: 'I got real angels on my back'

Associated Press
In this Dec. 7, 2017 file photo, Kevin Hart poses for photographers upon arrival at premiere of the film 'Jumanji, Welcome To The Jungle' in London

It was a rough landing during a rough week for actor and comedian Kevin Hart.

Hart's private jet blew a tire landing at Boston's Logan Airport on Thursday. In a Snapchat video, Hart said the plane "fishtailed like crazy." The 38-year-old said: "I got real angels on my back."

He posted a photo on Instagram showing himself and comics Na'im Lynn and Spank Horton and stylist John Burgandee squatting with hands clasped in prayer. He wrote, "God is good with a capital G."

Hart was in Boston for Game 2 of the NBA's Eastern Conference semifinal playoffs, in which the Celtics beat Hart's Philadelphia 76ers, 108-103.

The "Ride Along" star learned on Wednesday that a friend was charged with attempted extortion for allegedly shopping around a sex tape featuring Hart.