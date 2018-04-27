Expand / Collapse search
SCANDALS

Charlie Rose faces backlash for rumored #MeToo-inspired comeback series

By Morgan M. Evans | Fox News
CBS news host Charlie Rose departs after meeting with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump at Trump Tower in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., November 21, 2016.

Charlie Rose is facing backlash after word spread that he is reportedly planning a series that tackles the #MeToo movement.

The show reportedly features the disgraced 76-year-old former news anchor interviewing other high-profile men who have seen their careers disintegrate following sexual harassment or assault accusations.

On Wednesday, Page Six reported that Rose had been selected to star in a potential #MeToo-themed show. 

Women's advocate Tina Brown said at the Time 100 Gala she was approached about the possible #MeToo show. She did not reveal who was behind the idea for the series.

Talk of the show was began after Brown joked about the rumored series at a recent women's Q&A event in Brooklyn, N.Y. She quipped that the men involved in the special must be "planning their comebacks."

A source told Page Six Brown passed on being involved.

“Tina said she’d just been emailed about co-hosting a new show with Charlie Rose, in which they’d interview Louis C.K., Matt Lauer” and many more who were associated in #MeToo scandals. 

After word of the possible show featuring Rose and other men of #MeToo got out, people took to social media to share their disapproval. 

