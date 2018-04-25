Video showing deadly shooting of 'Cops' crewman at Omaha Wendy's released by judge

An judge ruled Tuesday that the city of Omaha must release a graphic video showing the death of a TV crewmember for “Cops” during a shootout in 2014 as part of the victim’s wrongful death lawsuit.

Bryce Dion, 38, was a sound mixer working on a shoot with police in Omaha for the popular reality show. When police entered a local Wendy’s to respond to a report of a robbery, a suspect pointed what turned out to be a pellet gun at officers, who returned fire. According to the Omaha World-Herald, Dion, who was wearing a bulletproof vest, was struck under the armpit by a police bullet during the shooting. The suspect with the pellet gun, Cortez Washington, 32, was also killed.

The video was played in open court at the request of attorney Christian Williams, who is representing Bryce’s brother, Trevor, in a wrongful death lawsuit. They allege that police acted negligently in their handling of the situation. Police Chief Todd Schmaderer decided the officers’ use of their weapons was justified, along with a grand jury that cleared all three officers involved.

The graphic clip, which can be viewed below, shows officers responding to the Wendy’s, entering the building before several shots ring out. The suspect runs from behind the counter out the door under a hail of gunfire. When the dust settles, the cameraman filming the incident approaches an unresponsive Dion to ask if he’s OK as police secure the suspect outside.

[WARNING: The video below contains graphic content]