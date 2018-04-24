Snoop Dogg says Trump ignored black Waffle House victims because shooter was white

Snoop Dogg thinks that President Trump would have been more vocal about the recent Waffle House shooting if the victims had been white and if the shooter had been Muslim.

In an Instagram post shared on Monday, the rapper wrote, “If a Muslim shot up a restaurant full of white people, the ‘president’ would be tweeting up a storm, driving his dumb racist base into a frenzy.”

Facts. A post shared by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg) on Apr 23, 2018 at 3:20pm PDT

The shooter, identified as Travis Reinking, opened fire in a Tennessee Waffle House on Sunday, killing four people and injuring another four.

“[If the shooter had been a Muslim] the NRA would use it as fodder for propaganda to scare dumb racists into buying more guns,” Snoop Dogg said.

The rapper then pointed out the fact that instead of the shooter being a foreigner, it was "another white guy" who shot black victims and accused the presidents of turning the other way for not giving the Waffle House incident enough or any attention.

"But it was another white guy - AGAIN - with an AR-15 - AGAIN - who killed four African Americans and was stopped by an unarmed African American," the rapper wrote and then called out the president's silence. "So...crickets."

Since the shooting, Trump has yet to tweet about the Sunday massacre or the most recent Toronto van attack, which left 10 people dead.