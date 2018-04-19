Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Couples

John Cena, Nikki Bella clashed over having kids

By Sasha Savitsky | Fox News
close
Just days before their wedding, WWE stars John Cena and Nikki Bella called it quits. What went wrong between them? Insiders say Cena got cold feet. Video

WWE stars John Cena and Nikki Bella split: What went wrong?

Just days before their wedding, WWE stars John Cena and Nikki Bella called it quits. What went wrong between them? Insiders say Cena got cold feet.

John Cena and Nikki Bella's break up should not have come as a complete surprise to fans of "Total Bellas."

The former couple constantly bickered over Bella's desire to get married and have kids -- while Cena repeatedly made it clear he did not want those things.

"I do want to be a mom," Bella told her then-boyfriend Cena in a 2013 episode of "Total Divas." "I feel like I’d be missing out."

Cena quickly responded, "I'm going to choose my words carefully. I can't give you that."

Bella also questioned's Cena's intentions when he asked her to sign a 75-page contract before moving into his home.

Soon to be.... 💍

A post shared by Nikki Bella (@thenikkibella) on

"I don't know where this is coming from," she said on "Total Divas." "Is that all I'm going to be in your heart is a guest? Am I ever going to have that permanent spot in the rest of your life?"

A year later Cena again told Bella, "I've told you I don't want to get married and I don't want to have kids, and you do want to get married and you do want to have kids. I feel like there's a time bomb over my head."

In 2016, Cena told Rolling Stone, "I know I cannot handle raising a child," adding that he didn't even want to care for Bella's dog, Winston.

In 2017, the cameras were rolling on the set of the spinoff "Total Bellas" when Cena met Nikki Bella's twin sister's baby for the first time and he refused to hold her.

Brie often expressed concern over Cena's reluctance to commit on the E! series.

WWE stars Nikki and Brie Bella, along with Daniel Bryan, discuss the 'beautiful moments' and constant drama fans can expect from season 2 of 'Total Bellas'

The WWE stars called their split a "difficult" decision in a joint statement on Sunday.

"While this decision was a difficult one, we continue to have a great deal of love and respect for one another," the couple said via Instagram. "We ask that you respect our privacy during this time in our lives."

Cena and Bella were set to marry on May 5.

You can find Sasha Savitsky on Twitter @SashaFB.