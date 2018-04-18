John Cena made Nikki Bella sign a 75-page contract before she moved in with him

John Cena once made Nikki Bella sign a 75-page contract before the former couple moved in together in 2013.

Before Bella could set her suitcase in Cena’s house years ago, she was handed the over-the-top contract that labeled her as a “guest” in Cena’s house. Detailed in the first season of “Total Bellas,” Bella told her twin sister Brie Bella she didn’t understand why she had to sign a contract.

“I just don’t understand it. I just don’t know what to feel. I’m so confused,” Nikki said, according to People. “It kind of makes me second-guess where John and I stand in our relationship. I love John but maybe he knows that he doesn’t want to be with me forever?”

The contract stated Nikki Bella -- who announced her split with Cena this week -- would have to vacate the home immediately if the WWE stars broke up.

“Is that all I’m ever going to be in [John’s] heart, is a guest? Am I ever going to have that permanent spot in the rest of [his] life?” she said after seeing the contract.

Cena eventually convinced his then-girlfriend to sign the contract, explaining that the agreement was done to protect his finances so he can support his family members.

“You met my family. You think my mom paid for that house herself? She didn’t. My brother lives in that house, they’re expecting a child. My younger brother, he’s got medical problems. I make sure he’s okay. I always tell them, I’m a horrible brother, but I try to be the best provider that I can," Cena said in 2016. "I just don’t want to ever be in a position where that’s in jeopardy.”

In another 2016 episode, Cena compared the contract to a prenuptial agreement.

“Having been through that process, here is how I view it. It is like buying a handgun for home defense. It gives you a sense of security, and it gives you a failsafe in case something happens,” Cena said. “And those who buy a handgun for self-defense pray, pray they never have to use it. Without it, it’s a dog fight.”

“I had to have [Nikki] sign an agreement to live in the house,” he said. “And that’s – it wasn’t a one-page; it’s a 75-page agreement.”

The WWE stars announced Sunday they ended their engagement, calling it a “difficult” decision after six years of dating.

"While this decision was a difficult one, we continue to have a great deal of love and respect for one another," the couple said via Instagram. "We ask that you respect our privacy during this time in our lives."

The couple began dating in 2012 and Cena, 40, proposed to his longtime love at WrestleMania 33 last year. Cena was previously married to Elizabeth Huberdeau but got divorced in 2012 after three years.

Fans were stunned by the news of the Cena and Bella’s breakup as the former lovebirds had recently gushed over their upcoming nuptials.

