John Cena, Nikki Bella end engagement: 'This decision was a difficult one'

John Cena and Nikki Bella have called it quits after six years.

The couple called their decision to end their engagement very "difficult" in a statement on Instagram.

"While this decision was a difficult one, we continue to have a great deal of love and respect for one another," the couple said. "We ask that you respect our privacy during this time in our lives.

Cena proposed to Bella last year at Wrestlemania 32.

Cena, 40, hinted there was trouble in an interview with Us Weekly last week.

"Relationships are hard. Don’t ever think that love is easy. Love is beautiful, but we’ve had to come to the realization after being together for five years that love is not easy," he said.