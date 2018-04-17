Kelly Ripa's trainer responds to 'sexy' bikini backlash

Kelly Ripa's personal trainer is firing back weeks after the 47-year-old talk show host was trolled for wearing a "sexy" bikini. Instagram users criticized Ripa's physique, saying “her body is nothing to be proud of" – but Anna Kaiser thinks that's "crazy."

The celebrity trainer, who works with stars such as Shakira, Hillary Duff and Sarah Jessica Parker, has been hitting the gym with Ripa for nearly a decade now. And she wants everyone to know Ripa "works hard."

“She feels good in her skin and empowered as a woman. I would love for other women and men to feel that same way. To feel stronger in their own bodies and excited about their own program, instead of looking to use someone else as a goal," Kaiser told Yahoo Lifestyle on Monday. "That’s what she loves, but someone else may have a completely different goal with fitness and health.”

Ripa's husband, Mark Consuelos, shared a picture of his toned wife sporting a sun hat and a two-piece bathing suit during their tropical vacation in late March, drawing hundreds of comments. Many questioned why the host of ABC’s “Live with Kelly and Ryan" didn't try to cover up more.

KELLY RIPA BODY-SHAMED FOR 'SEXY' BIKINI PICTURE SNAPPED BY HUSBAND MARK CONSUELOS

"Kelly's gorgeous, but isn't there a cutoff age where age appropriateness comes into play? Just because you can rock a bikini, doesn't mean you should," one Instagram user commented.

"I thought the exact same thing," another user agreed.

"Cool @instasuelos didn't know you were into little boys, but not totally surprising," another replied.

Consuelos was quick to jump to his wife's defense.

“I wanted to take a couple of days to weigh in. Probably should’ve earlier arguably. But I wanted to be above it... I’m not. I posted this pic of the women I most admire,” Consuelos posted online. “She works extremely hard in her professional life and her commitment to exercise, healthy diet is admirable and the benefits show. Yes, she’s wearing a bikini at age 47 and will no doubt wear one for many years to come.”

KELLY RIPA'S HUSBAND MARK CONSUELOS BLASTS HATERS WHO BODY-SHAMED WIFE'S BIKINI BODY

Kaiser echoed Consuelos, adding that every body is different and individuals should always set their own fitness goals.

“Every day you have to take one step in the right direction. So maybe on the weekend you fall back a little bit, and the next week you’re going to make better decisions in nutrition and fitness,” she told PEOPLE. “But if you put too much pressure on yourself to just cut everything out — no sugar, no fat, no dairy, working out every single day — it’s just too much, and it’s not sustainable.”

The most important thing, Kaiser added, is that you feel your best.

“Everyone should focus on their goals,” she added. “Being strong and powerful in our own bodies is the goal.”

In November, Kaiser posted a slideshow of photos on Instagram to celebrate the pair's 9-year anniversary of working together. She called Ripa "incredible" and a "tour de force."

"Year after year, she puts the work in, gets stronger, pushes harder, and SHOWS UP 4-5 days a week for her AKT workout for 90min!! Now THAT is commitment," she wrote. "I am constantly inspired by her. Not only has she raised three beautiful children, but she works full-time, attends all their parent-teacher conferences, games/recitals/events, takes them to school, and manages to find time for friends, new projects, her production company, and her workouts!"