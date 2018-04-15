Miranda Lambert walks ACM Awards red carpet solo amid rumors she and boyfriend Anderson East split

Miranda Lambert looked ravishing in a red sequin dress with a prominent cut-out at the 2018 ACM Awards in Las Vegas. But one accessory the singer was missing? Her boyfriend Anderson East.

Lambert and East have been rumored to split after two years of dating but so far, neither singer has commented on their relationship status.

East has been a steady figure in Lambert's red carpet appearances since the duo made their debut as a couple at the 2016 ACM Awards.

East opened up about Lambert in an uncharacteristically candid interview in January.

"There's a true admiration there and a large level of understanding on both sides, for sure," East told InStyle.

He added, "It's always difficult to be a traveling musician and still keep things together. Understanding is a huge factor."

East and his country singer girlfriend started dating in 2015 after Lambert split from Blake Shelton after four years of marriage.