Anderson East admits Miranda Lambert relationship can be 'difficult' but says they share 'true admiration' for each other

Anderson East has stayed relatively mum on his romance with country superstar Miranda Lambert.

The singer opened up about his two-year relationship with Lambert in a new interview with InStyle.

"There's a true admiration there and a large level of understanding on both sides, for sure," East told the mag.

He added, "It's always difficult to be a traveling musician and still keep things together. Understanding is a huge factor."

East and his country singer girlfriend started dating in 2015 after Lambert split from Blake Shelton after four years of marriage.

East, 29, also spoke about writing his new single "Girlfriend" with Avicii.

"It was very impulsive," East recalled of his writing session with Avicii. "There was no premonition of it. What was actually supposed to end up being a writing appointment ended up turning into a whole session. We started at about 5 p.m. with nothing and walked out at 3 a.m. and that's what you hear on the record."

As to whether his real-life girlfriend inspired the song?

"It was something tongue-in-cheek that made us laugh. We were just trying to amuse ourselves."