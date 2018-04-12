Khloe Kardashian's friend seemingly roasts Tristan Thompson's alleged cheating on Instagram: 'Shots fired'

Khloe Kardashian's friend Khadijah Haqq McCray -- Malika Haqq's twin sister -- is sticking by the reality star's side as cheating rumors about her current beau and soon-to-be father to her child swirl. The 35-year-old posted a cryptic Instagram post Tuesday, the day TMZ released videos of Thompson appearing to cheat on a pregnant Kardashian.

"The best thing a father can do for his children is to love their mother," McCray's post read, attributing the quote to John Wooden. She captioned the graphic with a first bump emoji.

But both Kardashian and McCray fans knew exactly who the quote was targeting, with several Instagram users responding with the same two words: "Shots fired!" More than 1,500 people commented on the post, weighing in on Thompson's alleged "betrayal."

"Honestly everything that’s going on with your friend Khloe and what that guy did to her is disgusting!" one Instagram user replied. "Khloe really wanted a family and to be in love. You can tell how happy she was from looking at the videos and posts. This is beyond betrayal."

"I feel so bad for Khloe, she’s my favorite Kardashian, she’s true to herself and gives her man 110%," another added.

"The shade. I feel so sorry for Khloe," one woman wrote.

The rumors of Thompson's cheating came just one day after the star posted an image of the two of them kissing on Instagram while he holds her baby bump.

As of Thursday morning, Kardashian had yet to post anything on social media nor had she commented publicly on videos that reportedly show Thompson cheating on her with other women back in October 2017, though reports say she went “ballistic” when she heard the news.

Fans came to Kardashian's defense Wednesday night, booing the Cleveland Cavaliers player as he entered a game at his home court, the Quicken Loans Arena. Signs in support of the 9-months-pregnant Kardashian were also spotted among the crowd -- a move that was heavily praised on social media.

"It’s what he deserves! Kudos to the crowd," one Twitter user posted.

"What an absolute atrocious pig he is!! Love Khloe. She will be fine with her supportive family and friends around her. I hope he gets booed every time he hits the court!" another added.

The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star is still expected to give birth in Ohio -- where Thompson is based.

