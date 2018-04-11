Pregnant Khloe Kardashian's boyfriend Tristan Thompson apparently seen cheating in new video

After reports of Khloe Kardashian’s boyfriend and baby daddy cheating on her in New York City over the weekend surfaced, a new video seemingly shows him caught in the act back in October of 2017.

TMZ posted a video of Tristan Thompson appearing to cheat on Khloe taken roughly three months into her pregnancy. The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star is expected to give birth very soon, and now the event will likely be marred by the NBA star’s infidelity.

In the video, the Cleveland Cavaliers player can be seen on a couch in a nightclub with three women. He makes out with one and a second sticks his head between her breasts soon after. The same girl then appears to grab Thompson’s genitals. He does not seem to put up a protest for her to stop.

The news comes at a particularly damning time for Thompson, who was busted in NYC just this past weekend, while Khloe was nine months into her pregnancy, apparently kissing another woman. The Daily Mail first posted videos of Thompson inside a club appearing to swap spit with a woman. Soon after, The Shade Room posted a separate video that shows them both entering his hotel in New York and leaving together soon after.

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Apr 10, 2018 at 2:43pm PDT

So far, Khloe has yet to comment on the matter of whether or not she’s gone into labor, as some rumors indicate. The rumors of his cheating come just one day after the star posted an image of the two of them kissing on Instagram while he holds her baby bump.

The reality star famously ended her marriage with former basketball star Lamar Odom after his notorious cheating. They married in 2009 and split in 2013. Their divorce was delayed after Odom nearly died following an overdose at Nevada's Bunny Ranch brothel. The pair eventually finalized their divorce in 2016, following Odom's recovery.

Kardashian and Thompson were rumored to have started their relationship back in September 2016. The pair confirmed, after much speculation, that she was pregnant in December 2017.