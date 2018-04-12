Hilary Swank says fans mistake her for Jennifer Garner, get furious when she tries to correct them

Apparently two Oscars don’t matter if you didn’t star in "Alias."

Hilary Swank recently admitted that she has a tendency to disappoint many fans simply by not being Jennifer Garner.

“People get angry at me because they think that I’m just trying not to sign an autograph for them or take a picture,” the "Trust" star, 43, said on "Conan." “They’ll be like, ‘Oh God, I’m such a big fan. I loved you in "Alias."’ And I’m like, ‘Oh, it’s not me.’ And they’re like, ‘Oh no, please, I know you’re busy with your family but please!’”



Swank noted that sometimes the begging from Garner’s fans gets so intense that she gives in.

“They actually said, ‘Don’t be a b----.’ And I didn’t want to give her a bad name , so I took a photo with them and maybe someone will say someday, ‘That’s not Jennifer Garner,’” she recalled.

And it’s not just Swank suffering from a case of mistaken identity.

“I told [Jennifer] and she said, ‘Oh my God, I get that all the time too!’ I said, ‘As Jennifer Garner?’” Swank quipped. “And she said, ‘No, as you!’”

Swank recently returned into the public eye after taking some time off from her career to help her ailing father. Her doppelganger, Garner, 45, is still co-parenting with her ex, Ben Affleck. Watch the clip below for the current status on their relationship.

