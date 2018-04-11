Tristan Thompson's ex Jordan Craig comments on Khloe Kardashian cheating reports

Tristan Thompson’s ex isn’t gloating about him allegedly cheating on pregnant girlfriend Khloé Kardashian.

The 27-year-old NBA star’s first baby mama, Jordan Craig, whom he left while she was pregnant, seemingly shared her thoughts on Instagram on Tuesday night.

“If you respect yourself and you respect others, you would never make light of the misfortune of anyone, nor would you feel indemnified when it comes at the expense of others,” the 26-year-old lifestyle blogger wrote. “Wishing peace for everyone.”

Jordan and Tristan welcomed a baby boy, Prince Thompson, in December 2016 around the same time he and Khloé made their love Instagram official.

Kardashian family foe and Kanye West ex-girlfriend Amber Rose sent her sympathy to Khloé in a since-deleted Instagram story.

“I know we’ve had our differences in the past but my heart is broken for you sis smh no one deserves to feel that pain especially during such a sensitive time,” she wrote. “God bless you and your baby.”

On Tuesday, news broke that Tristan spent his weekend in New York City with another woman identified as Instagram media model Lani Blair. Insiders say Blair spent roughly four hours at Tristan’s hotel on Saturday and several more hours Sunday morning after a night on the town. Blair was then spotted leaving his hotel again Monday evening toting an overnight bag.

Khloé, 33, who is in Cleveland, is expected to give birth any day now to the couple’s first child — a girl.

On Monday, before the cheating scandal surfaced, Khloé posted a loving snapshot of Tristan embracing her belly. “We are ready whenever you are little mama,” she captioned it.

