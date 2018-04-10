Ronda Rousey hasn't slept since WrestleMania win

Ronda Rousey is in desperate need of some shut-eye since making her victorious WWE debut over the weekend at WrestleMania 34.

The new WWE star arrived at LAX on Tuesday when TMZ caught up with her just days after she took down Stephanie McMahon and Triple H.

"I literally haven't slept, I feel like, in two days," the exhausted athlete told the gossip site.

"This is the least coherent you'll ever get me so please just hold the questions for the end of the day because I don't even know my last name right now, I think," she added.

When congratulated on her big win, Rousey said, "I tried my best man."

Rousey lost the last two fights of her mixed martial arts career to Holly Holm in 2015 and Amanda Nunes in 2016, before signing up with the WWE.

Rousey is widely credited with bringing women’s mixed martial arts to the mainstream. She quickly became a superstar in the sport, winning five of her first six fights in UFC in the first round. She was UFC’s first ever woman’s bantamweight champion.

Rousey told Fox News in March, "I always say sports are a metaphor for life and I believe that the WWE is the social commentary for the world. What is happening in the WWE universe reflects on what is happening in the world around it."

Fox News' Steve Credo contributed to this report.