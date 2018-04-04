Carrie Underwood shows off her face in first uncovered Instagram post since fall

Carrie Underwood posted a photo Wednesday revealing half her face for the first time since she received nearly 50 stitches from a fall outside her Nashville home.

In the black and white Instagram photo with no caption, Underwood is in a recording studio gazing intently. The 35-year-old country singer appeared to have a slightly darkened line above her lip. It's unclear, however, if that was a result of the fall or just the lighting in the photo.

A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Apr 4, 2018 at 8:01am PDT

Several fans commented on the photo and speculated it was a scar from her disastrous fall.

CARRIE UNDERWOOD 'LIVID' OVER INTERFERENCE CALL DURING NASHVILLE PREDATORS GAME

Underwood revealed in a blog earlier this year she suffered a nasty fall back in November that left her with a broken wrist. The singer said the fall left her “not quite looking the same” and was a “freak random accident.”

“In addition to breaking my wrist, I somehow managed to injure my face as well. I’ll spare you the gruesome details, but when I came out of surgery the night of my fall, the doctor told [Underwood’s husband] Mike that he had put between 40 and 50 stitches in,” Underwood wrote in the January blog post.

Since then, Underwood has been keeping her face under wraps, mostly hiding the area below her nose. Only one other picture surfaced about a month after her accident. Former “Below Deck” star Adrienne Gang posted a photo on Twitter after she encountered Underwood at the gym.