Carrie Underwood still keeping face hidden after accident

Carrie Underwood is still keeping her face under wraps after she needed nearly 50 stitches from a nasty fall in November.

The country superstar shared a selfie with her husband Mike Fisher three months after she took a scary fall down some steps outside of her Nashville home in November. The singer also broke her wrist in the fall.

Underwood only shared half of her face in the selfie in which she is promoting the End It Movement, an organization aiming to bring awareness to modern day slavery.

"Together, we're in it to end it!" Underwood captioned the photo in which she placed a red cross over most of her face.

A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Feb 23, 2018 at 11:05am PST

Underwood has kept her face mostly hidden since the "freak accident" revealing last month that she "might look a bit different" when she returns on camera.

“I honestly don’t know how things are going to end up but I do know this: I am grateful," she wrote in a New Year's post. "I am grateful that it wasn’t much, much worse. And I am grateful for the people in my life that have been there every step of the way."