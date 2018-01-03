Carrie Underwood pictured for first time since facial injury

Carrie Underwood revealed in a New Year’s Day blog post she received more than 40 facial stitches after a nasty fall outside her Nashville home in November — but weeks after the accident the singer “looked amazing."

Adrienne Gang, who was on the first season of Bravo’s “Below Deck,” shared a snapshot with Underwood following a Dec. 12 a workout class.

Gang, who had no idea about Underwood's recent injuries, wrote, “Just worked out next to @carrieunderwood NBD... she is adorable and so gracious... LOVE HER!” Underwood tweeted.

Gang said in a separate tweet a day later she “had no clue” Underwood had a recent fall, and the singer “looked amazing."

But Underwood revealed in a blog post to fans on Monday she feels like she is “not quite looking the same” after she suffered facial injuries when she fell about two months ago.

“In addition to breaking my wrist, I somehow managed to injure my face as well. I’ll spare you the gruesome details, but when I came out of surgery the night of my fall, the doctor told [Underwood’s husband] Mike that he had put between 40 and 50 stitches in,” Underwood wrote in the blog, according to People.

She called the fall a “freak random accident” and said she was “grateful that it wasn’t much, much worse.” Underwood added that she wanted to share the details about her fall to let her fans know why she “might look a bit different” when she returns on camera.

The 34-year-old singer said, "I'm hoping that, by then, the differences are minimal, but, again, I just don't know how it's all going to end up.”

Underwood also shared a selfie on Instagram with her face covered up by a scarf in 5-degree weather days before the New Year.

