Stephen Colbert says Trump should be spanked regularly after Stormy Daniels interview

Stephen Colbert suggested on Monday he wanted President Trump to be spanked regularly after Stormy Daniels claimed in a CBS “60 Minutes” interview that she had once slapped the then-“Apprentice” host with a magazine.

The “Late Show” host said the Sunday night interview with Daniels was an “insane salacious tale."



“Hmmm – a couple of spanks and Trump started acting more appropriate. John Kelly, you know what to do,” Colbert said, referencing the White House Chief of Staff.

Daniels claimed she offered to spank Trump during a 2006 alleged sexual encounter after he showed her a magazine with a picture of himself on the cover.

MICHAEL COHEN'S LAWYER SENDS STORMY DANIELS CEASE AND DESIST LETTER AFTER '60 MINUTES' INTERVIEW

Colbert also celebrated the high ratings the Daniels interview earned “60 Minutes,” which drew in an estimated 22.06 million viewers. The interview beat out Trump’s appearance on the CBS show with his family after he had won the 2016 election. That interview, which raked in 20 million viewers, was a season high for the CBS show at the time, Deadline reported.

"That's gotta sting," Colbert said Monday.

“[The Daniels interview] felt truer than him getting elected president,” the host said.

Since the Daniels interview, Brent Blakely, the lawyer for Michael Cohen, President Trump’s personal attorney, sent the adult film star a cease and desist letter.

Daniels, meanwhile, filed a lawsuit against Cohen for defamation on Monday.