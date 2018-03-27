Expand / Collapse search
Stephen Colbert says Trump should be spanked regularly after Stormy Daniels interview

By Katherine Lam | Fox News
Stephen Colbert suggested on Monday he wanted President Trump to be spanked regularly after Stormy Daniels claimed in a CBS “60 Minutes” interview that she had once slapped the then-“Apprentice” host with a magazine.

The “Late Show” host said the Sunday night interview with Daniels was an “insane salacious tale." 

“Hmmm – a couple of spanks and Trump started acting more appropriate. John Kelly, you know what to do,” Colbert said, referencing the White House Chief of Staff. 

Daniels claimed she offered to spank Trump during a 2006 alleged sexual encounter after he showed her a magazine with a picture of himself on the cover.

Stephen Colbert, host of Comedy Central's "The Colbert Report," testifies at the Immigration, Citizenship, Refugees, Border Security, and International Law Subcommittee hearing on "Protecting America's Harvest" on Capitol Hill in Washington September 24, 2010. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque (UNITED STATES - Tags: POLITICS ENTERTAINMENT) - RTXSM9E

Stephen Colbert appeared to say he wanted President Trump spanked regularly.  (Reuters)

MICHAEL COHEN'S LAWYER SENDS STORMY DANIELS CEASE AND DESIST LETTER AFTER '60 MINUTES' INTERVIEW

Colbert also celebrated the high ratings the Daniels interview earned “60 Minutes,” which drew in an estimated 22.06 million viewers. The interview beat out Trump’s appearance on the CBS show with his family after he had won the 2016 election. That interview, which raked in 20 million viewers, was a season high for the CBS show at the time, Deadline reported.

"That's gotta sting," Colbert said Monday.

“[The Daniels interview] felt truer than him getting elected president,” the host said.

Stormy Daniels, an adult film star and director whose real name is Stephanie Clifford is interviewed by Anderson Cooper of CBS News' 60 Minutes program in early March 2018, in a still image from video provided March 25, 2018. CBSNews/60 MINUTES/Handout via REUTERS. ATTENTION EDITOR - THIS IMAGE WAS TAKEN BY A THIRD PARTY. NO ARCHIVES, NO RESALES, MANDATORY CREDIT. - RC1679AF0440

Stormy Daniels appeared on CBS' "60 Minutes" Sunday night.  (CBS News)

Since the Daniels interview, Brent Blakely, the lawyer for Michael Cohen, President Trump’s personal attorney, sent the adult film star a cease and desist letter. 

Daniels, meanwhile, filed a lawsuit against Cohen for defamation on Monday.

Katherine Lam is a breaking and trending news digital producer for Fox News. Follow her on Twitter at @bykatherinelam