Tom Cruise jumps out of plane for 'Mission Impossible' stunt just months after breaking ankle on set
Tom Cruise is once again performing his own stunts, even though he's still dealing with a stunt-gone-wrong from six months ago.
The "Mission Impossible" star revealed he jumped 25,000 feet from a plane in a death-defying stunt for the upcoming film in the action franchise.
"Just one shot. At 25,000 feet. At 200 mph. At dusk," "Mission: Impossible– Fallout" director Christopher McQuarrie wrote on Instagram alongside a picture of Cruise.
The 55-year-old also shared a photo of the scary stunt on Instagram.
"Dropping in," Cruise wrote.
The actor is still healing from a broken ankle he suffered six months ago on the "Mission Impossible" set.
"It’s not fully healed but we are shooting and we have a release date so I just have to keep going,” Cruise revealed recently on "The Graham Norton Show." “I spent 8-10 hours a day, seven days a week in rehab because we still have some major stunts to do … but I’m doing well.”