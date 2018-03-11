'Stranger Things' creators issue apology after accusations of verbal abuse on set

The minds behind the Netflix hit series “Stranger Things” have issued a public apology after someone from the production team accused them of verbally abusing “multiple women” on set.

In a statement provided to Fox News, Matt and Ross Duffer said they were upset by the allegations and apologized for any wrongdoing. However, they maintained that there is not an issue with discrimination on their set.

“We are deeply upset to learn that someone felt uncomfortable on our set. Due to the high-stress nature of production, tempers occasionally get frayed, and for that, we apologize,” they said in a joint statement. “However, we think it is important not to mischaracterize our set, where we believe strongly in treating everyone fairly regardless of gender, orientation, race, religion, or anything else. We remain totally committed to providing a safe and collaborative working environment for everyone on our productions.”

The accusations stem from an Instagram post from crew member Peyton Brown. On Thursday, in honor of International Women’s Day, Brown announced that she would not be returning to work as a grip on “Stranger Things," Season 3.

“Why, you ask? Because I stand with my sisters. I personally witnessed two men in high positions of power on that set seek out and verbally abuse multiple women,” Brown wrote. “I promised myself that if I were ever in a situation to say something that I would. I have 11.5 thousand followers who can hear me say this, TIME IS UP.”

The comments on the post have been turned off, but before they were, Entertainment Tonight noticed Brown responding to people and admitting that the “two men” in question were none other than the Matt and Ross Duffer.

Soon after, a Netflix spokesperson responded to Fox News with a statement of its own, noting that it is standing by the Duffers after an internal investigation.

“We looked into the concern that was raised when we heard of the allegation on Thursday and found no wrongdoing. Maintaining a safe, respectful atmosphere on set is important to us, and we know it is to the Duffer Brothers as well.”

This isn’t the first time in recent memory that Netflix has been forced to conduct an investigation into one of its original series’ production. In November, shortly after Kevin Spacey was accused of sexual misconduct, several people working on the set of “House of Cards” came forward with allegations about the star, prompting Netflix to intervene. Spacey has since been fired from the show, and it will debut its final season without him.