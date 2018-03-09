Expand / Collapse search
HGTV's 'Home Town' star Erin 'devastated' over producer's sudden death

By Sasha Savitsky | Fox News
HGTV star Erin Napier revealed her friend and producer died suddenly this week.

On Thursday, the "Home Town" star shared the sad news on Instagram on behalf of her husband and co-star Ben Napier.

"Today our hearts are broken in downtown Laurel after suddenly losing our friend, colleague and #HGTVHomeTown crew member Brandon Davis," Erin wrote. "We are all reeling, each one of us, and I am most devastated for his wife, baby boy, mama, brother and sister."

She continued, "As believers we are all part of the body of Christ and as lovers of our little town working all together in the revitalization of downtown Laurel, we are all part of the body of our community, using our gifts to do the best we can for where we live...[his death] leaves a wound that won’t heal for a long while."

According to Erin's post, Davis created the Napiers' downtown home goods store and the Laurel Mercantile last year.

"I hope you will watch his work,” she said of Davis' company, Black Horn Productions.

"Home Town" debuted in March 2017 and had the second highest-rated series premiere in the network's history after fan-favorite "Fixer Upper."

"We are all better for getting to work with him and know him as a dear friend for as long as we did," Erin said.

