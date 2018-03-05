Patty Hearst's sister Anne robbed in Beverly Hills, report says

Heiress Anne Hearst was robbed at the Oscars after a thief stole her purse at a high-end restaurant, then ransacked her Beverly Hills hotel room.

Hearst and her acclaimed author husband, Jay McInerney, were dining with Juicy Couture founder Pamela Levy at Matsuhisa on Thursday. We’re told the thief surreptitiously swiped Hearst’s Louis Vuitton purse from the back of her chair.

The bag contained her room key, hotel name and room number. When philanthropist, socialite and publishing heiress Hearst and McInerney later returned to the Beverly Wilshire after alerting police to the bag theft, they found their room ransacked.

The thieves took Louis Vuitton luggage, two pairs of new Chanel shoes, and other designer items valued at more than $20,000. Amazingly, they left behind McInerney’s computer with drafts of a new memoir, a novel, and a project for Amazon he’s been working on, sources told Page Six. On Sunday, Hollywood was buzzing about the heist.

When contacted by Page Six for comment, McInerney confirmed the theft, explaining, “The restaurant thief was lurking around … and grabbed Anne’s bag from the back of her chair. At the time, we didn’t catch it … cops came and we filed a report at the restaurant; their security footage showed a man taking the bag.

"But when we went back to our hotel room … we were cleaned out. The thieves definitely had taste, they only took the good stuff … It didn’t occur to us at the time about the room key being in Anne’s purse, it couldn’t have been worse luck.”

He said hotel security footage showed two men leaving the room and heading to an elevator with the luggage. Another police report was filed.

McInerney added, “Anne was very rattled for 24 hours, but we are relieved we didn’t get back to the room in time to come face to face with the thieves,” and, “Luckily all of Anne’s jewelry was in the safe, and the godsend for me was that they didn’t take my computer, which was open on the desk, and contained a lot of my new work which I don’t think was backed up.”

Hearst and hotel security declined to comment. Police didn’t get back to us.

This article originally appeared on Page Six.