Steve Harvey: Oscar mix-up got me 'off the hook' for 2015 Miss Universe debacle

Last year’s Oscar mix-up for the Best Picture award left many in shock and some in disappointment — except for Steve Harvey.

The comedian and TV host revealed to the Hollywood Reporter Monday that he “celebrated” the Oscar flub because it got him “off the hook” for his 2015 Miss Universe mishap when he gave the wrong contestant the coveted beauty pageant crown.

During the 89th Academy Awards show, Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty presented the award for Best Picture and announced “La La Land” as the winner. Minutes later, however, they realized there was an envelope mix-up and the real winner was “Moonlight.”

Harvey recalled watching “La La Land” producer Jordan Horowitz snatching the envelope and announcing there was a mistake.

“I was watching live and I probably knew what had happened before anybody else — ‘cause I saw the panic-stricken look on the producer’s face,” Harvey recalled. “When [Horowitz] walked out there and snatched that card out of Warren’s hand, that’s when I knew redemption was mine.”

“I was finally off the hook. Yeah, OK, I had to live that down: ‘Oh, how could he,’ ‘That’s a bonehead,’ ‘Nobody’s ever done that in the history of Miss Universe,’” Harvey said.

The 61-year-old said the incident showed that mistakes could happen during any competition or awards show.

“The Oscars is the biggest night in Hollywood, and when they did it, I lit a cigar and drank a glass of scotch and celebrated. I was free! Thank you, God!”

Harvey received major backlash after he announced Miss Colombia, Ariadna Gutierrez, as 2015's Miss Universe. The crown was already placed on Gutierrez’s head when Harvey went back on the mic to say he made a mistake and that Miss Philippines, Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach, was the real pageant winner.

"This is exactly what was on the card. I take full responsibility for this,” Harvey said that night.

Last year’s Oscar host Jimmy Kimmel even poked fun about the gaffe when it happened at the Oscars, saying Harvey was to blame for the mix-up.

PricewaterhouseCoopers' accountant Brian Cullinan was found at fault for the incident. The company hired a security team for Cullinan and his family because of the media scrutiny.

Harvey told The Hollywood Reporter Cullinan didn’t “endure” nearly as much criticism and threat the comedian had to deal with.

“Oh nah, the dude at Pricewaterhouse — he ain't endured nothing. See, the mistake I made was against a country named Colombia. They have some people down there — they are in a different business — so when you get threats, you gotta take it a little bit differently,” he said.