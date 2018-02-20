Jennifer Lawrence says she made 'everyone else uncomfortable' during film's nude scene

Jennifer Lawrence opened about stripping down in front of the cameras for her new film "Red Sparrow."

The actress, who once said that she had to get "very very drunk" to film a sex scene with former co-star Chris Pratt in the film "Passengers," has become a lot more comfortable with showing skin since the 2016 space thriller.

"There's one particular scene in the movie where your nightmare comes true from grade school, where you're standing naked in front of a classroom full of people. So that became a reality, but it actually wasn't that bad," she told Entertainment Tonight.

The actress, who is no stranger to challenging roles, admitted that she was nervous prior to shooting the scene, but crew members helped to calm her nerves when she arrived on set.

"Everybody made me feel so comfortable that I probably at a certain point started making everybody else uncomfortable," she said

Then Lawrence joked that she may have gotten too comfortable.

"Because I'd be like, 'I don't want the robe. I'm hot. I'm eating.' Everybody's like, 'She needs to cover up.'"

In the film, Lawrence tackles her first foreign role and plays a former Russian prima ballerina who is sent to sparrow school where she trains to become an intelligence spy.

"The idea of me being a ballerina was, before four months of training, laughable," the actress explained. "Now I can move my arms a little bit."

The Oscar-winning actress also discussed what it was like to do a foreign accent with British co-star, Joel Edgerton, who plays an American CIA agent in the film.

"I don't want to talk about the accent until the movie comes out because I don't want to say, 'I did this and I did that, and it was really quite easy for me,' and then just get annihilated," Lawrence explained.

Apart from chatting about her new role, the 27-year-old actress also announced that she plans to take a yearlong break from acting to focus on activism.

“I’m going to take the next year off,” she said. “I’m going to be working with this organization I’m a part of: Represent.Us. It’s just trying to get young people engaged politically on a local level.”

Lawrence claimed that her activism work will not relate to partisan politics. “It’s just anti-corruption and stuff trying to pass state-by-state laws that can help prevent corruption, fix our democracy. And then I don’t know what I’m doing next.