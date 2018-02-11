Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

British Royals

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle reveal new details about their royal wedding

By Nicole Darrah | Fox News
close
Couple set to wed at Windsor Castle; wedding date presents potential scheduling conflict for Prince William. Video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to marry on May 19, 2018

Couple set to wed at Windsor Castle; wedding date presents potential scheduling conflict for Prince William.

Prince Harry and American fiancée Meghan Markle released new details Sunday about their upcoming royal nuptials, and thanked the public for the “good wishes” they’ve received since announcing their engagement in November.

The wedding will begin 7 a.m. EST on May 19th, or noon local time, at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, Kensington Palace said in a statement. Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby and Dean of Windsor David Conner will officiate the wedding.

FILE - In this file photo dated Monday Nov. 27, 2017, Britain's Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle pose for photographers in the grounds of Kensington Palace in London, following the announcement of their engagement. Prince Harry and his fiancee, American actress Meghan Markle, have released more details about their May 19 wedding, revealing that the event will include a carriage ride through Windsor so they can share the big day with the public. The couple will marry at noon in St Georgeâs Chapel, the 15th-Century church on the grounds of Windsor Castle that has long been the backdrop of choice for royal occasions. Harry's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, gave permission for use of the venue and will attend the wedding. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File)

Prince Harry and American Meghan Markle are scheduled to wed at noon local time on May 19th at Windsor Castle.  (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

The couple then will partake in a carriage ride to St. George’s Hall, where a reception will be held.

Officials fear invite could cause tension with White House. Video

Report: Prince Harry may invite Obamas to royal wedding

“They hope this short journey will provide an opportunity for more people to come together around Windsor and to enjoy the atmosphere of this special day,” the palace said of the carriage ride.

Harry’s father, Prince Charles, will hold a private reception later that evening for the newlyweds, with close friends and family members in attendance at an undisclosed location.

Prince Harry, 33, and Markle, 36, are “hugely grateful for the many good wishes they have received since announcing their engagement,” the palace’s statement read. “They are very much looking forward to the day and to being able to share their celebrations with the public.”

More on the latest royal wedding...

Windsor Castle, a royal residence often used by Queen Elizabeth, long has been the backdrop choice for royal occasions. Queen Elizabeth II gave her grandson Prince Harry permission to use the castle grounds, and will attend the wedding.

Prince Harry and Markle, a former U.S. actress, announced their engagement last November after much speculation surrounding their relationship.

The two were introduced by a mutual friend in 2016, and Harry said he fell in love with Markle “so incredibly quickly” and felt like the “stars were aligned.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

 

Nicole Darrah covers breaking and trending news for FoxNews.com. Follow her on Twitter @nicoledarrah.