Prince Harry, Meghan Markle reveal new details about their royal wedding

Prince Harry and American fiancée Meghan Markle released new details Sunday about their upcoming royal nuptials, and thanked the public for the “good wishes” they’ve received since announcing their engagement in November.

The wedding will begin 7 a.m. EST on May 19th, or noon local time, at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, Kensington Palace said in a statement. Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby and Dean of Windsor David Conner will officiate the wedding.

The couple then will partake in a carriage ride to St. George’s Hall, where a reception will be held.

“They hope this short journey will provide an opportunity for more people to come together around Windsor and to enjoy the atmosphere of this special day,” the palace said of the carriage ride.

Harry’s father, Prince Charles, will hold a private reception later that evening for the newlyweds, with close friends and family members in attendance at an undisclosed location.

Prince Harry, 33, and Markle, 36, are “hugely grateful for the many good wishes they have received since announcing their engagement,” the palace’s statement read. “They are very much looking forward to the day and to being able to share their celebrations with the public.”

Windsor Castle, a royal residence often used by Queen Elizabeth, long has been the backdrop choice for royal occasions. Queen Elizabeth II gave her grandson Prince Harry permission to use the castle grounds, and will attend the wedding.

Prince Harry and Markle, a former U.S. actress, announced their engagement last November after much speculation surrounding their relationship.

The two were introduced by a mutual friend in 2016, and Harry said he fell in love with Markle “so incredibly quickly” and felt like the “stars were aligned.”

