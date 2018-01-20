Royal wedding estimated to bring $680 million to U.K.

Usually when someone plans a wedding, the big question on everyone’s mind is how much the wedding is going to cost. However, when a member of the British royal family gets married, they aren't the only ones who benefit.

According to an estimate by Britain's Office of National Statistics, as reported by People, the royal wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle could generate a substantial boost to Britain’s economy by about £500 million — or $680 million in U.S. dollars.

The couple’s wedding may cause an influx of thousands of tourists and visitors for the event on May 19, which would spur much more spending in the country, as it did with the royal wedding of Prince William to Kate Middleton.

Back in 2011, Prince William and Middleton’s wedding attracted about 350,000 visitors to the U.K., according to Reuters. In addition, the royal couple are expecting their third child in April.

According to People, hotel rooms in Windsor are already selling out for the weekend of May 19. (If you haven't booked a trip and want to go, there are still tours available.) Prince Harry’s and Markle’s wedding will be celebrated at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor.

Beyond booking hotel rooms and spending money on travel, restaurants and general tourist attractions, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding has also spurred the manufacturing of wedding souvenirs and keepsakes. According to the Telegraph, an estimated £222 million — about $303 million — was spent on memorabilia leading up to Prince William’s and Kate Middleton’s wedding.

It’s clear that the happy day won’t just be celebrated by the royal family and loyal British subjects, but also by hospitality workers and shopkeepers alike.

