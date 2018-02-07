Quentin Tarantino's creepy Roman Polanski tape brings his upcoming Charles Manson movie into question

Pressure is building for Sony Pictures to cancel its upcoming Quentin Tarantino-directed Charlies Manson movie after audio of the famed director defending Roman Polanski resurfaced.

In a 2003 Howard Stern interview, Tarantino said the 13-year-old girl Polanksi was convicted of raping "wanted to have" sex with Roman Polanski. The tape resurfaced one day after Tarantino had to defend himself against Uma Thurman's claims that the director almost killed her in a "Kill Bill" stunt that went wrong in 2003.

"He had sex with a minor," Tarantino said in 2003. "That’s not rape. To me, when you use the word rape, you’re talking about violent, throwing them down – it’s like one of the most violent crimes in the world … she wanted to have [sex]! Dated the guy!"

Tarantino's alleged violent behavior while directing films -- including spitting at and choking Thurman for a scene in "Kill Bill" -- and his defense of Polanski's actions have many people calling for his downfall.

Polanski will be a significant character in Tarantino's yet-to-be-titled Sony Pictures film about the Manson murders, slated to coincide with the 50th anniversary of the murders next year. Sharon Tate, who was killed in the famed crime, was married to Polanski. The Tarantino movie is one of several coming out about the subject ahead of the milestone anniversary.

“Now Tarantino is going to make a movie about Polanski. Why is someone financing this?” director Judd Apatow tweeted.

Others on social media echoed Apatow's outrage.

The best way to show your disgust at Quentin Tarantino is to not go to see his movies. He’s got one coming out which purportedly glorifies the murder of Sharon Tate by Charles Manson. Don’t see it. Make him unbankable #Weinstein #UmaThurman — LouisTherouxsEyebrow (@Lewis2012Davis) February 6, 2018 Why do I get the feeling Quentin Tarantino will come out of this unscathed? This Charles Manson movie shouldn't be happening. If it does, we must boycott it. — Sadie Berlin ⛸☃️❄️ (@ArtySadie) February 3, 2018 After the latest revelations about #QuentinTarantino, @MargotRobbie should maybe reconsider playing Sharon Tate in his upcoming Manson Movie... — Cindy Armstrong (@CindyArmy) February 3, 2018 Not at all surprised to read that Quentin Tarantino forced Uma Thurman to actually crash a car and injured her. This is the same man making a movie depicting the stabbing murder of Sharon Tate and her unborn baby. — The Bitch Goddess Temple (@BitchGodTemple) February 3, 2018 Quentin Tarantino is GARBAGE and i hope his exploitative GARBAGE Sharon Tate film is killed — Natalie (@wednesdaydreams) February 3, 2018 Someone's really gonna pay Quentin Tarantino make a movie about Charles Manson? — eleeevabet (@wallewallebitch) February 3, 2018

Sony Pictures reportedly bought Tarantino's Manson film for $100 million. Leonardo DiCaprio and Margot Robbie are rumored to star in the film. Reps for the actors and for Sony did not return Fox News' requests for comment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.