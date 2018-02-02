Sarah Jessica Parker 'heartbroken' after Kim Cattrall said 'Sex and the City' co-stars weren't friends

Sarah Jessica Parker said she was “just heartbroken” after Kim Cattrall said she never considered her “Sex and the City” co-stars friends.

Parker told Andy Cohen on his show “Watch What Happens Live” that she did not recall her experience working on the hit HBO series the way Cattrall did. In October, Cattrall, who portrayed sex-crazed Samantha Jones on the long-running series, told Piers Morgan that she never developed a close relationship with her “Sex and the City” co-stars.

“We’ve never been friends,” Cattrall said. “We’ve been colleagues and in some ways it’s a very healthy place to be because then you have a clear line between your professional life and relationship and your persona.

"They all have children and I am 10 years older and since specifically the series ended, I have been spending most of my time outside of New York so I don’t see them. The common ground that we had was the series and the series is over.”

Cattrall also said she turned down the chance of portraying Samantha Jones in the rumored “Sex and the City 3” movie.

“Not for me,” Cattrall said. “That was part of turning 60… I feel that the show is the best when it was the series and the bonus was the two movies. I haven’t killed Samantha. I have released Samantha.”

Parker said she found it “upsetting” that Cattrall felt that way despite working together on the show for years.

“I found it very upsetting because that’s not the way I recall our experience,” Parker said.

“It’s sad, but I always think that what ties us together is this singular experience,” she continued. “It was a professional experience, but it became personal because it was years and years of our lives, so I’m hoping that that eclipses anything that’s been recently spoken. … That many years spent doing something so special that people had a connection with, it is such a privilege.”

The HBO series ran from 1998 to 2004 and spurned two hit films in 2008 and 2010.

Parker remained silent on the possibility of a third movie sequel sans Cattrall, who suggested the movie plans continue without her, the Los Angeles Times reported.

“I think once everybody has thoroughly experienced the grieving process, then Michael Patrick [King, the executive producer,] can go back and ponder what he might want to do and how he might want to proceed,” Parker said. “That’s the most clear answer I’ve given yet."