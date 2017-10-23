'Sex and the City' star Kim Cattrall claims show prevented her from having children

Kim Cattrall found fame as sex-crazed Samantha Jones on the hit HBO series “Sex and the City,” but the actress has revealed the hit show’s grueling filming schedule prevented her from having a family.

The 61-year-old appeared on “Piers Morgan’s Life Stories” Monday where the star revealed she considered in vitro fertilization (IVF) with third husband Mark Levinson in 1998, the same year “Sex and the City” premiered on television.

“That was my early 40s and I had just started filming ‘Sex and the City,’ the chances of getting pregnant with these procedures was, everyone was talking about it,” she explained, as reported by the UK’s Daily Mail.

“But I thought to myself, ‘Wow, I have 19-hour days on this series,” added Cattrall. "I have weekends where I finish at Saturday morning. My Monday morning would start at 4:45 a.m. and go to one or two in the morning. How could I possibly continue to do that, especially in my early 40s?

"And then I realized what a commitment it was just to do the procedures. I thought, ‘I don’t think this is going to happen.’ It was the first moment, it was extraordinary, in my life where I thought maybe I’m just not going to do this.”

Cattrall’s marriage to Levinson ended after six years and she never had children. Cattrall told the host befriending younger actresses in Hollywood helped her cope with those yearnings of wanting to become a parent.

“… That’s when I started mentoring young actresses, in particular, that’s where I thought I have a place to be a mom here, not a biological mom, but a mom and an auntie and a friend,” she said. “And that has really given me so much, as much as I give I get twofold back.”

Despite Cattrall’s newfound calling, she never developed a close relationship with her co-stars.

“We’ve never been friends,” explained Cattrall. “We’ve been colleagues and in some ways it’s a very health place to be because then you have a clear line between your professional life and relationship and your persona.

"They all have children and I am ten years older and since specifically the series ended I have been spending most of my time outside of New York so I don’t see them. The common ground that we had was the series and the series is over.”

Cattrall also claimed she couldn’t recall the last time she spoke with any of her former co-stars.

“… And that’s another thing that’s really disappointing is that nobody ever picks up the phone and tries to contact you and say, ‘How you doing?’” she said.

As for dreams of “Sex and the City 3” for the film franchise? Cattrall has zero regrets turning it down, despite the outpouring of fans pleading for Samantha to make a final appearance on the big screen.

“Not for me,” said Cattrall. “That was part of turning 60… I feel that the show is the best when it was the series and the bonus was the two movies. I haven’t killed Samantha. I have released Samantha.”