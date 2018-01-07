Golden Globes viewers slam NBC, 'Today' hosts for no mention of Matt Lauer

The topic of sexual harassment in the entertainment industry was the biggest topic at hand at the Golden Globes, but one name that didn’t seem to come up during the night, as the show was broadcast on NBC, was Matt Lauer.

Lauer’s ex-colleagues from the “Today” show conducted interviews with the stars on the red carpet who donned black to protest harassment. Some viewers found the juxtaposition to be awkward.

List of 2018 Golden Globes winners

Meanwhile, during his opening monologue, host Seth Meyers mentioned many of the men in entertainment who had seen their careers crumble following allegations of abuse, but Lauer’s name didn’t come up.

Meyers did call out disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein and Kevin Spacey, who was fired from “House of Cards” after actors accused him of assault.