Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2017 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Golden Globes

Golden Globes viewers slam NBC, 'Today' hosts for no mention of Matt Lauer

Fox News
This image released by NBC shows host Seth Meyers at the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Jan. 7, 2018.

This image released by NBC shows host Seth Meyers at the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Jan. 7, 2018.  (NBC/AP)

The topic of sexual harassment in the entertainment industry was the biggest topic at hand at the Golden Globes, but one name that didn’t seem to come up during the night, as the show was broadcast on NBC, was Matt Lauer. 

Lauer’s ex-colleagues from the “Today” show conducted interviews with the stars on the red carpet who donned black to protest harassment. Some viewers found the juxtaposition to be awkward.

List of 2018 Golden Globes winners

Matt Lauer on NBC's "Today" on Friday, January 6, 2017.

Matt Lauer was fired from NBC after multiple women accused him of sexual misconduct.  (NBC)

Meanwhile, during his opening monologue, host Seth Meyers mentioned many of the men in entertainment who had seen their careers crumble following allegations of abuse, but Lauer’s name didn’t come up.

Meyers did call out disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein and Kevin Spacey, who was fired from “House of Cards” after actors accused him of assault.