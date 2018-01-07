Golden Globes host Seth Meyers mocks Harvey Weinstein as 'Three Billboards' wins best picture

The fierce revenge tale "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" was named best picture at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards which focused almost entirely on the growing topic of sexual harassment in show business.

Host Seth Meyers took the stage at the beginning of the night by greeting the crowd as “Ladies and remaining gentlemen.”

“It’s 2018, marijuana is finally allowed and sexual harassment finally isn’t. It’s going to be a good year,” he joked, highlighting the fall of several men in power and the “#MeToo” movement.

The Globes had long been the stomping grounds of disgraced mogul Harvey Weinstein, whose downfall precipitated allegations against James Toback, Kevin Spacey and many others. Weinstein presided over two decades of Globes winners and was well-known for his manipulation of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the 89-member group that puts on the Globes.

“Harvey Weinstein isn’t here tonight because, well, I’ve heard rumors he’s crazy and difficult to work with,” Meyers said. “Don’t worry because he’ll be back in 20 years when he becomes the first person ever booed during the In Memoriam.”

President Trump was also a talking point for the late night host.

List of Golden Globes 2018 winners

“We’re all here at the courtesy of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association,” he said. ”A string of three words that could not have been better designed to infuriate our president. The only name that would make him angrier would be the Hillary Mexico Salad Association.”

Another big moment of the night came when “Lady Bird" won best comedy or musical motion picture. Soon after, Geena Davis and Susan Sarandon announced Gary Oldman as the winner of the best actor in a drama series for his role as Winston Churchill in “The Darkest Hour.”

Frances McDormand won best actress in a dramatic motion picture for her role in “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” where she highlighted the hardworking women in her category and Hollywood at large.

“The women in this room tonight are not here for the food we are here for the work,” she said.

Finally, Barbra Streisand, the only woman to win a Golden Globe for directing, announced “Three Billboards” also won the most coveted award for best motion picture.

Before the night's biggest awards were given out, “The Handmaid’s Tale” beat out dramas such as “Game of Thrones” and “Stranger Things” to take home the award for best television drama series.

Adding to the Hulu original series’ accolades was Elisabeth Moss, who won best performance by an actress in a television drama series for her role as June Osborne. Meanwhile, Sterling K. Brown earned himself an award for best performance by an actor in a television drama series for his role in NBC’s “This is Us.”

Scientologist Elisabeth Moss slammed for 'hypocritical' Golden Globes speech

James Franco’s unexpected breakout hit “The Disaster Artist” earned him the award for best performance by an actor in a motion picture, musical or comedy. The star brought Tommy Wiseau, the real man behind his character in the film, up to stage with him for a special thanks noting that it was the enigmatic actor, writer and producer’s frustration with being stuck in traffic because of the Golden Globes years ago that prompted him to write the now-infamous film “The Room.”

Saoirse Ronan won best actress in the same category for her part in “Lady Bird.”

“Coco” the animated Disney and Pixar film about the Mexican holiday Dia de los Muertos achieved the Golden Globe award for best animated motion picture.

Aziz Ansari won the coveted award for best actor in a comedy television series for his role on his show “Master of None,” which debuted its second season on Netflix last year. He beat out other nominees such as "Black-ish" and the "Will and Grace" revival. Meanwhile, Rachel Brosnahan won for best actress in the same category for her role in “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" won best comedy series.

The show also honored Oprah Winfrey with the Cecil B. DeMille award for her contributions to the world of entertainment throughout her career. In her very impassioned acceptance speech, she refocused the show on the "#MeToo" movement. She noted that she is the first black woman to win this award, which she hoped may inspire young girls.

“I want all the girls watching here now to know that a new day is on the horizon," she said. "When that new day finally dawns, it will be because of a lot of magnificent women, many of whom are right here in this room tonight, and some pretty phenomenal men, fighting hard to make sure they become the leaders who take us to the time when nobody ever has to say ‘me too’ again.

After that, Ron Howard and Natalie Portman presented the best director award. However, before the names were read, Portman took the opportunity to note that all of the nominees were men.

Guillermo del Toro took home the award for best director for his work on “The Shape of Water.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.