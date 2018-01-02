Logan Paul apologizes for 'suicide forest' video: What to know about the YouTube star

YouTube star Logan Paul received a wave of criticism after he posted a video which showed the body of an apparent suicide victim in Japan.

Paul and his companions came across the body in the Aokigahara forest at the base of Mount Fuji -- a frequent site of suicides in the country. The Internet personality recorded video of the encounter and posted it with the title, "We found a dead body in the Japanese Suicide Forest.”

In the video, Paul seems aware that the site is sometimes chosen for suicides, but is surprised to come across what appears to be a body hanging from a tree.

"Yo, are you alive?" he says in the video. "Are you f--king with us?"

Paul also posted a more sanguine video on YouTube on Monday, showing him romping through a Tokyo park, talking about his apparel brand, visiting gadget stores and running around city streets wearing a Pokemon outfit.

He briefly mentioned the encounter with a body at the start of the video, saying, "That was weird."

Paul, who was criticized by “Game of Thrones” star Sophie Turner, among others, has since apologized for the video.

"Where do I begin. Let's start with this. I'm sorry."

"I thought I could make a positive ripple on the Internet, not cause a monsoon of negativity," he continued.

New York magazine reported that the video garnered more than 6 million views in less than one day before it was removed.

In light of the controversial video, here’s what you need to know about Logan Paul.

Who is he?

Logan Paul, 22, is originally from Ohio but moved to Los Angeles at the age of 19 to pursue an entertainment career beyond social media, according to his website.

He is the brother of Jake Paul, a vlogger and actor known for his role in Disney's "Bizaardvark."

Before achieving Internet fame, Paul reportedly briefly attended Ohio State University to pursue a engineering degree.

Why is he famous?

Paul first found fame on the video streaming service Vine. But his Internet fame has now expanded to YouTube, Instagram, Twitter and other social media platforms.

Paul boasts 16 million Facebook followers, 16.1 million Instagram followers, 15 million YouTube subscribers, 3.9 million Twitter followers and, according to his website, 1.7 million Snapchat followers.

He posts a daily vlog on YouTube, where he often performs challenges. On his other YouTube channel, TheOfficialLoganPaul, he posts short films.

In addition to appearing in a few commercials for Hanes and HBO, the vlogger also had a guest role on “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” during the show’s 16th season, according to his website. He also starred in the YouTube Red film “The Thinning” and the adult comedy “Airplane Mode.”

In 2017, Paul was named one of Forbes magazine’s top influencers in entertainment.

How does he make money?

Paul primarily makes money through advertisers.

Paul is an “in-demand marketing partner,” Ad Week wrote in 2016. Given the number of subscribers and followers he has, many companies see Paul as the perfect avenue to promote their products.

Indeed, in 2015, Dunkin’ Donuts tapped Paul to promote its new app.

What’s more, Forbes reported that Paul makes $150,000 per Facebook post and $80,000 for sponsored content on Instagram. In 2016, Paul reportedly earned $12.5 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

In addition, Paul also has his own apparel brand called Maverick.

Anything else?

In October of last year, Logan bought a $6.55 million estate in Los Angeles’ Echino neighborhood.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.