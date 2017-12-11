'Fargo' actor Steve Reevis dead at 55
Actor Steve Reevis, known for his roles in “Fargo” and “Last of the Dogmen,” has died. He was 55.
Reevis passed Thursday at a hospital in Missoula, Montana. The cause of death was not immediately clear.
The actor, who was a member of northwestern Montana’s Blackfeet Tribe, also appeared in “Dances With Wolves,” “Geronimo,” and the 2005 release of “The Longest Yard.”
He also appeared on television shows, including “Walker, Texas Ranger,” “Jag,” and “Bones.”
The actor left behind his wife, Macile, and four children.