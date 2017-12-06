Ariana Grande, Lionel Richie's families impacted by California wildfires

Ariana Grande and Lionel Richie’s families are among the thousands of people forced to evacuate as a series of wildfires burn across Southern California, prompting reactions from many celebrities living in the area.

Grande’s mother, Joan Grande, announced the news in a tweet on Wednesday.

“For the first time in my life I have had to evacuate my home... my heart is breaking for all the Californians so sadly affected by the fires!”

Frankie Grande, who is the singer’s brother, also tweeted shortly after that his family is safe and thanked the Los Angeles Fire Department for alerting them before it was too late.

“We are out & safe. Thank you to @LAFD for getting us up & alerting us to the evacuation so early & efficiently,” Frankie Grande said. “My thoughts & prayers are with everyone affected by these fires. I pray all our homes & families continue to be safe as the fires rage on...”

Lionel Richie was also impacted by the fast-moving wildfire, announcing he’s canceling his Wednesday night show at Las Vegas’ Planet Hollywood because he was “helping [his] family evacuate to a safer place.”

“I unfortunately have to cancel my show tonight. I look forward to returning to the stage this weekend and performing for my fans,” the singer said.

About 27,000 people were forced to evacuate after the large blaze, known as the “Thomas Fire,” began Monday east of Santa Paula, about 60 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles.

By Wednesday morning, a new wildfire, called the “Skirball Fire,” broke out near the famed Getty Center in the Sepulveda Pass. The flames encroached on Bel-Air’s multi-million homes, leaving some scorched as residents flee the area.

The home of Rupert Murdoch, Executive Chairman of 21st Century Fox and Fox News Channel, was also impacted by the fire.

Many Hollywood A-listers look to social media to react to the wildfires.

Kim Kardashian West, who reportedly recently moved into her $20 million home in Hidden Hills in Los Angeles County, tweeted: “I pray everyone in Los Angeles is safe from these fires and THANK YOU to all of the fire fighters working so hard to keep everyone safe!”

LeeAnne Rimes wrote: “More and more fires here in So Cal. This is incredibly heartbreaking and it’s now right by some of our friend’s houses. Praying hard for everyone’s safety.”

“Never thought I’d get to actually play what I thought was a hypothetical game of what would you grab if there were a fire. so far all I have is Luna, some limited edition Oreos and my spike tv award,” Chrissy Teigen said. “We are fine and we will be fine. thinking of everyone else affected and continuing my lifelong intense love of firefighters.”

Fox News’ Travis Fedschun contributed to this report.