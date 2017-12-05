Randy Travis reacts to 2012 nude arrest video: I'm 'deeply apologetic'

Randy Travis is speaking out after a federal judge denied his request to keep the country singer's 2012 arrest video private.

The tape stems from a 2012 incident in which Travis reportedly crashed his 1988 Trans Am west of Tioga, Texas. When police arrived, Travis was lying naked in the street.

WATCH: Randy Travis arrest video

"Randy’s behavior was extremely altered the evening of his arrest due to the state of his mental health, and substances in his body, causing him to do and say things that were entirely out of character," Travis' rep told Fox News. "He suffered a severe concussion and sustained numerous other injuries from the crash."

Travis' statement continued, "Randy is deeply apologetic for his actions that evening. A man of integrity with a good heart, Randy does not and will never condone these types of actions that distort the true beliefs of Randy Travis and his entire family."

Travis was reportedly belligerent and confused at the time and went as far as to threaten the arresting officer’s with death. His blood-alcohol level was later tested at a 0.21, more than double the legal limit to drive. A dashboard camera reportedly caught the whole incident, which would normally be a matter of public record.

Travis has made three attempts to prevent the tape from hitting the public.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.