Alessandra Ambrosio will walk in her final Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

An Angel is flying away from the catwalk!

Supermodel Alessandra Ambrosio exclusively revealed to ET’s Kevin Frazier that this year’s Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai, China, will be her last.

Ambrosio, 36, broke the news to ET just hours before hitting the VS runway for the last time on Sunday. She has been participating in shows for the last 17 years and is ready to focus her energy on being a mom to her two kids, Anja, 9, and Noah, 5.

Anja traveled to Shanghai to support her mom in her final VS show, and Ambrosio plans to close it out her runway moment by blowing her daughter a kiss from the catwalk.

MORE: Katy Perry and Gigi Hadid Missing Victoria's Secret Fashion Show After Being Denied Entry Into China

Backstage ... at the best show on earth #vsfashionshow ✨💖✨💖✨ #Shanghai 📸 @timuremek A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on Nov 20, 2017 at 2:35am PST

The Brazilian native wants to spend more time on her successful swimsuit line, "Ale by Alessandra," and is also looking forward to spending more time on her acting career. She’s currently starring in "Daddy’s Home 2."

Ambrosio told ET she expects that final walk to be very emotional, but knows that she and her fellow Angels -- aka her "family" -- will stay close.

MORE: Alessandra Ambrosio, Adriana Lima and More Victoria's Secret Models Take Over Asia -- See the Pics!

The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show airs Nov. 28 on CBS.