Corey Feldman says kids' club owner Alphy Hoffman molested him in the 1980s

On “Dr. Oz” on Monday, Corey Feldman divulged the identity of another man whom he alleges sexually molested him, the owner of a teeny bopper club frequented by child stars: Alphy Hoffman.

Hoffman was the owner of an underage club that was popular among Hollywood’s top teen stars ─ including Drew Barrymore, Ricky Schroder and Alyssa Milano ─ from 1986 to 1989. The establishment was sponsored by New York Seltzer Company, and Corey Feldman and his pal Corey Haim were frequently photographed there.

Feldman, 46, hinted in an October interview with Matt Lauer that nefarious things were going on with the owner of a “teenage soda pop club,” but he came short of naming Hoffman. On Monday, Dr. Oz said Hoffman’s name on the air and asked Feldman to confirm that he had accused Hoffman of molesting him and recently reported his name to the LAPD. Feldman agreed.

He described his experience with Hoffman in detail.

“Well he was the guy who ran Alphy’s Soda Pop Club, and, uh, I met him when I was 12 years old,” Feldman said on “Dr. Oz.” “He came to my house to pick me up in his car, and I had heard rumors that he threw the coolest parties in town and he was very connected.”

Feldman explained that Alphy Hoffman was the son of Bobby Hoffman, a major casting director at the time, who died in 1993.

“When you got an invite to go to Bobby Hoffman’s private party — this was a very big thing. And the fact that his son was coming to pick me up himself, was also a very big thing, and my mom ushered me into the car and said ‘go have fun’.”

Feldman said the parties took a dark turn – but not at first.

“You know, the first few times I went it was fairly innocent,” he explained. “Those parties were relatively kid friendly but interestingly that’s where I met the guy that ended up molesting Haim… There was a bunch of these guys, they were all hanging out together at these parties, and the thing is there weren’t a lot of parents at these parties.”

He described what he claims Hoffman did to him, comparing Hoffman to Jon Grissom, a man he previously named as one of his alleged abusers.

“One night I was over there and we were watching a movie and I passed out while I was watching the movie, and when I woke up there was a porn on again. And I was like ‘Man, I’m really tired.’… I remember I could barely walk. I don’t know what I was given at that time, but I know that I was really out of it. And we went to the bedroom, and I was kind of passing in and out of it, and then it was like he started doing the same things to me that Jon [Grissom] had done… I kind of woke up in the middle of it, and I freaked out… I kind of threw him off me and I ran home.”

Haim once spoke out about Hoffman and expressed his dislike for the man. In a 2012 Vice interview, the now-deceased pal of Feldman spoke negatively about Hoffman when asked about his experiences as Alphy’s Soda Pop Club.

“I don’t think he was a good person at all… as far as Alphy goes, well, I’m not going to say it now, because people do change. I went through my time, too. I lost complete respect for Alphy Hoffman. Alphy sucks! Point-f--king-blank,” Haim told Vice.

He added, “He’s a piece of s--t! A user. He had all of us and thought he was the s--t.”

Feldman did not address on Dr. Oz whether or not he believes Hoffman abused Haim as well.

Twitter and Instagram pages that were listed as belonging to a man named Alphy Hoffman, and were previously viewed by Fox News, have vanished following Feldman’s revelations. A Facebook page for a man named Alphy Hoffman has gone private. And a MySpace page that appeared to belong to Hoffman has also been deleted. Promotional photos for Alphy’s Soda Pop Club, including a poster featuring Feldman, were previously shown on the MySpace page.

The current website for Bobby Hoffman Casting lists Alphy Hoffman as a casting director and casting associate. The last project listed on the website is from 2001. Previous projects highlighted on the site include Bobby Hoffman’s high-profile casting jobs, mentioned by Feldman on “Dr. Oz,” such as “Happy Days” and “Laverne and Shirley.” The email address and phone number for the casting company are no longer in service.

A LinkedIn page still exists for a man named Alphy Hoffman in the Los Angeles area. The page lists Hoffman as the current president and casting director for Bobby Hoffman Casting since 1994.

Feldman shuddered when recalling the horrible experience he said he had with Hoffman.

“They’re treating it like, you know, I am being passed back and forth or something… And I just remember being terrified,” he told Dr. Oz.

Fox News’ attempts to reach Hoffman for comment were unsuccessful.