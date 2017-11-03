Corey Feldman names his sexual predator

Corey Feldman revealed the name of one his sexual predators to Dr. Oz on Thursday.

The '80s star said the man who attacked him when he was 14 years old is named Jon Grissom, an actor who had bit parts in some of Feldman's films including "License to Drive" (1988) and "Dream a Little Dream" (1989). He is listed as John Grissom in his IMDB account. His full name is Cloyd Jon Grissom.

Prior to the singer's revelation on the talk show, Feldman wrote about the alleged pedophile in his 2014 autobiography, "Coreyography: A Memoir," identifying Grissom by a false name, Ron Crimson, as advised by his lawyers at the time.

However, Grissom, who has been suspected by some on social media for several years, addressed speculation that he was Feldman's predator.

Grissom presently lives in Mexico. He is 55 years old and is a convicted sex offender with his conviction dating back to 2003.

Feldman warned Hollywood pedophiles issuing a message, "Now is your time. Be a man for the first time and come forward yourself. Turn yourself in. Let it be known... If you do not we’re coming for you."

The 46-year-old told Dr. Oz he informed the Santa Barbara Police Department in 1993 the names of attackers in Hollywood.

Kelly Hoover, public information officer for Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office, told Fox News, "We are aware of the statements that Mr. Feldman is making regarding an investigation in 1993. Our records do not indicate that he named any suspects. If he has any information regarding a crime or crimes that occurred, we encourage him to contact our office or his local law enforcement agency."

Feldman instead called the Los Angeles Police Department while on Dr. Oz with the intention of naming alleged pedophiles in Hollywood. The call was not allowed to be recorded for confidentiality reasons, but the actor claimed he would cooperate with any investigations going foward.

Feldman and Grissom did not respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Following the Dr. Oz appearance, some social media users falsely identified a man sharing the name John Grissom as Feldman's alleged predator. He wrote on Facebook about the identity confusion.

"This message is to all my friends. I want you all to know Google got my picture up with my name and underneath of that they got actor. I told them I'm no actor and these people are getting on here saying I molested this actor name corey feldman. I told these people I don't know him but they refuse to believe me," the non-famous Grissom pleaded.