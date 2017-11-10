Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2017 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Scandal

Jenny McCarthy says Steven Seagal sexually harassed her

Associated Press
Jenny McCarthy says Steven Seagal sexually harassed her in 1995.

Jenny McCarthy says Steven Seagal sexually harassed her in 1995.  (Reuters)

Jenny McCarthy says actor Steven Seagal sexually harassed her during a 1995 audition.

The former Playboy model recounted her encounter with Seagal during a tryout for "Under Siege 2" on her Sirius XM radio show Thursday.

U.S. actor Steven Seagal speaks to the media at a news conference in Moscow June 2, 2013. U.S. lawmakers on a mission to Russia said on Sunday they had found no evidence that an American intelligence error enabled the Boston bombings, but that closer cooperation between Washington and Moscow might have helped to thwart the attack, in which three people died and 264 were injured. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov (RUSSIA - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST CRIME LAW ENTERTAINMENT) - GM1E9630CIM01

Several women have accused Steven Seagal of sexual harassment.  (Reuters)

She says she was alone in the room with Seagal when he asked her to sit next to him on a couch. After she declined, she says Seagal asked her to take her clothes off even though the part required no nudity. McCarthy says she walked out of the audition, but Seagal followed her and warned her not to tell anyone.

McCarthy told the same story to Movieline in 1998.

A representative for Seagal didn't immediately return a request for comment Friday, but a Seagal spokesman has denied the accusations to The Daily Beast.