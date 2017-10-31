'House of Cards' production suspended following Kevin Spacey sexual harassment accusation

Production of "House of Cards" has been suspended following a sexual harassment allegation against star Kevin Spacey.



“[Media Rights Capital] and Netflix have decided to suspend production on 'House of Cards' season six, until further notice, to give us time to review the current situation and to address any concerns of our cast and crew.”

Netflix announced on Monday that the show's sixth season will be its last. Fox News learned the decision to end the show was made months ago, before the allegation against Spacey was made public.

The news comes following a report from Buzzfeed News on Sunday in which actor Anthony Rapp alleged Spacey, then 26, made a sexual advance on him when he was 14 years old.

Spacey issued an apology following the report and came out as gay.

“... If I did behave then as he describes, I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior," Spacey wrote on social media on Monday. "And I am sorry for the feelings he describes having carried with him all these years."

Netflix stated on Monday the streaming service was "deeply troubled by last night’s news concerning Kevin Spacey. In response to last night’s revelations, executives from both of our companies arrived in Baltimore this afternoon to meet with our cast and crew to ensure that they continue to feel safe and supported. As previously scheduled, Kevin Spacey is not working on set at this time.”