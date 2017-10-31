Girl testifies that Nicki Minaj's brother repeatedly raped her

A 14-year-old girl testified Monday about the sexual abuse she allegedly endured from the brother of rap star Nicki Minaj.

Jelani Maraj, 38, of Baldwin, N.Y., appeared in a Mineola court after he was arrested and charged with raping a minor, Newsday reported.

The alleged victim, his stepdaughter, who was 11 years old at the time of the alleged acts, told the court that Maraj raped her “repeatedly between April and November of 2015,” Newsday reported.

The victim said Maraj sexually assaulted her at their home while her mother was at work.

NICKI MINAJ’S BROTHER REPORTEDLY CHARGED WITH RAPING A MINOR

Maraj’s defense claims the victim’s mother made up the allegations to extort $25 million from Minaj.

The girl told the court that Maraj threatened her and slapped her if she refused his advances.

“I thought he would send me away from my mother... That’s what he said would actually happen. So I didn’t say anything,” the girl told the prosecutor, Emma Slane.

The girl testified her brother walked in before Maraj was planning to abuse her and told her sibling to “keep quiet or Jelani would hit us or we would get sent away because Jelani would deny it.”

The boy told a child protection worker what he allegedly saw, resulting in Maraj’s arrested in December 2015, Newsday reported.

The young girl denied that anyone in her family was extorting Nicki Minaj for $25 million. She also declined to testify before a grand jury about the alleged sexual assault because she said her mother hit her.

The young girl said she did not tell her mother of the sexual abuse or try to stop her mom's wedding to Maraj. Rapper Nicki Minaj reportedly paid an estimated $30,000 for Maraj’s wedding, the Daily News reported.

Maraj could face up to 15 years to life in prison if he is found guilty.