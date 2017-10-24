Kate Winslet avoids discussing Woody Allen's alleged sexual misconduct

Academy Award-winning actress Kate Winslet came out strong with her words against disgraced movie exec Harvey Weinstein, slamming him for claims he abused and assaulted women in the industry. But she has taken a difference stance with another accused mogul, Woody Allen.

Winslet declined to answer a question regarding sexual misconduct allegations against Allen.



Winslet, 42, who just collaborated with Allen for his latest movie “Wonder Wheel,” sidestepped Variety’s question regarding the director’s molestation accusations.

A Variety interviewer asked, “There’s been a discussion about actors in Woody Allen’s movies as a result of the allegations against him. Did that factor in your decision to star in his new film?”

Winslet paused, and replied: “Um. It’s just a difficult discussion. I’d rather respectfully not enter it today.”

The interviewer brought up Winslet’s interview with The New York Times in September during which she praised Allen. She told the media outlet Allen was an "incredible director" and she did not know enough about the allegations against him to comment on it.

“I don’t read how people respond to things. We’re always as actors going to say the wrong thing. I think it’s better to respectfully step away from the discussion,” Winslet told Variety.

It was a far cry from her reaction to the Weinstein accusations. She told the Los Angeles Times she didn't thank Weinstein when she won an Oscar for a reason.

“That was deliberate. That was absolutely deliberate,” Winslet said. “The fact that I’m never going to have to deal with Harvey Weinstein again as long as I live is one of the best things that’s ever happened and I'm sure the feeling is universal."

In 2014, Allen’s adopted daughter, Dylan Farrow, told The New York Times that she was molested by the director when she was a child.

Allen’s son, Ronan Farrow, who recently wrote about the sexual misconduct allegations against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein for The New Yorker, supported his sister claims.

Allen denied the accusations.

“I have so moved on," Allen said at the time. "I never think about it. I work and do my movies."