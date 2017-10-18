Expand / Collapse search
Las Vegas Massacre

'Real Housewives'' Meghan King Edmonds says stepdaughter is suffering from PTSD after Vegas massacre

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Meghan King Edmonds revealed her stepdaughter was suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder after surviving the Las Vegas massacre.

Hayley Edmonds, 20, was at the Route 91 Harvest Festival on Oct. 1 when Stephen Paddock opened fire from his hotel room window, killing at least 58 people and wounding more than 500 others. Country music star Jason Aldean was performing at the time of the shooting. 

“She’s (Hayley) not good, as you can imagine,” the reality star told Entertainment Tonight. “She has some PTSD and I think probably everybody (who was) there does... It’s horrible.”

Edmonds said she was thankful her stepdaughter ran from the incident and came out unscathed but her “emotional and mental healing” would take years. She added Hayley was seeking group therapy following the incident.

"Haley's doing great with this. She sought out group therapy," Edmonds said. "She said it went really well and she's trucking ahead in life and moving on. I'm really proud of her. She's growing up."

A day after the shooting, Haley posted a picture of herself and friends at the concert. The caption read: “These pictures were taken 6 minutes before the shooting started. I am so unbelievably saddened by this event. You truly never understand until it happens to you and the people you love…”

These pictures were taken 6 minutes before the shooting started. I am so unbelievably saddened by this event. You truly never understand until it happens to you and the people you love. I have no words for how traumatizing this experience was for me, my friends and my family. I'll never forget this night unfortunately, but I am so thankful how lucky and fortunate we were to have made it out of there. I've never felt such a feeling as I did knowing I had to run to save my own life. My best friend and I ran while everyone else ducked for cover and we didn't look back. I think that's why we are here right now, alive. We didn't think we just ran and stayed together. I hope I never have to experience such a traumatic moment ever again. The world is a cruel place and I don't even know how to comment on such an unbelievable tragedy. I am so thankful that every single person I knew is home safe and sound now and feel such guilt and sadness for the people who are suffering. I can't help but think my mom was watching over us last night. I have no other explanation for all of us making it out of there alive. I love you all and I am safe and sound with my sister and brother and law tonight who are keeping me company. Wishing nothing but good thoughts for the people who were affected❤️ #prayforvegas #route91harvest

Haley, whose father is Jim Edmonds, a former MLB center fielder turned sports broadcaster, tweeted a week following the massacre: “Still can’t seem to process the things I saw and the feelings I’m having. #VegasStrong”