Jason Aldean visits Las Vegas shooting victims

Jason Aldean returned to Las Vegas one week after a mass shooting during his performance at a music festival left 58 people dead and hundreds more hurt.

The country singer and his wife Brittany visited survivors of the shooting at the University Medical Center of Southern Nevada.

"Feels surreal being back in Vegas today. Visiting some of the strongest people we have ever met... fighting the toughest battle of them all...for their lives," Brittany Aldean wrote on Instagram. "You have helped us try to begin the healing process by seeing the strength each one of you have. Thank you for today. We will never forget."

The hospital said in a statement Aldean's visit "helped heal hearts and cheer those who were wounded."

The visit came a day after Aldean performed on Tom Petty's "I Won't Back Down" on "Saturday Night Live" in tribute to the victims.